Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $146.78 million and approximately $33.83 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00105622 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00016498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004946 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

