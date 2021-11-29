Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the October 31st total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.36%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth $92,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

