Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $530.94 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $530.94 million and approximately $48.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00072822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00095331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.64 or 0.07500490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,935.17 or 0.99737838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,504,304,508 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,780,912 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

