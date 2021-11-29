Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Lifted by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Cavco Industries comprises approximately 9.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $297.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.85 and a 1-year high of $315.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

