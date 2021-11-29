Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,984. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

