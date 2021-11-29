Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.29. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.37.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $125.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

