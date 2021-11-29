Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.94. Centene reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In related news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. 18,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,154. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $77.64.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

