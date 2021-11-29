Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Centene by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,612,000 after purchasing an additional 208,390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,510,000 after purchasing an additional 150,565 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.10. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.