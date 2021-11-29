Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $619.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $619.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $610.07 million to $629.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $592.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

CENT traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,213. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

