Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,105. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Garden & Pet stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 616.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,280 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

