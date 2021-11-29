Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $63.08. Approximately 796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.08.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $852.23 million, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. Equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

