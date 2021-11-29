Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $15.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Century Communities stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Century Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of Century Communities worth $25,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

