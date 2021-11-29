Ceres 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $320,739.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Ceres has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $257.08 or 0.00447697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $320,739.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00064060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00095553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.61 or 0.07738554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,339.39 or 0.99856709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 9,384 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

