Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,982 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Eros STX Global worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

