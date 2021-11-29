Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,069 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,497 shares of company stock valued at $123,718. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $367.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

