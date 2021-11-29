Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,255 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Vidler Water Resources worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the first quarter worth $8,104,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter worth $3,237,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter worth $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vidler Water Resources by 1,949.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 324,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the second quarter worth $399,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWTR opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.07. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 93.97%.

Vidler Water Resources Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

