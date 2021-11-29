Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $400.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $853.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.95. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $210.76 and a 1 year high of $404.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.