Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 61,472 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Eastman Kodak worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 260,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of KODK stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.