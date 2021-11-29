Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $6.16 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

