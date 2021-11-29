Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.14 Million Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 692,987 shares of company stock worth $18,163,569.

PLBY stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

