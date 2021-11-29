ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $108,634.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $108,634.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

