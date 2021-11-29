Cheesecoin Price Tops $0.0004 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $180,638.26 and $6.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin (CRYPTO:CHEESE) uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

