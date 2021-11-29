ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post $19.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 million and the highest is $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $49.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

