China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 385.5% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ZNH stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

