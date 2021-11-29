Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

CD stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.03 and a beta of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

