Cielo (CIOXY) versus The Competition Financial Review

Cielo (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cielo to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion $95.11 million 5.49 Cielo Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.77

Cielo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cielo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cielo Competitors 1198 6023 11257 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.61%. Given Cielo’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cielo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Cielo pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.04% 7.26% 1.03% Cielo Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo’s peers have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cielo peers beat Cielo on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

