CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $604.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.