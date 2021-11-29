Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62,488 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $73,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.