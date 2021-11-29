Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

