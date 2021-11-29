Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

SMOG opened at $170.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $134.07 and a 1 year high of $195.55.

