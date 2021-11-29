Citi Trends (CTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $709.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

