Citi Trends Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,670 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,375% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. 28,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,410. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $709.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.71.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

