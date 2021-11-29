Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRDS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ NRDS opened at $22.62 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

