Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elior Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy.

Elior Group stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

