City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fiserv by 29.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Fiserv by 11.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FISV. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

