City Holding Co. Purchases 1,268 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.06 and a one year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

