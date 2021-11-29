City Holding Co. Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $107.12 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $97.22 and a one year high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68.

