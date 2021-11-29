ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 2,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,106. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
