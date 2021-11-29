ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 2,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,106. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

