Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Down 7.3%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 7,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,519,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter valued at $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

