Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 459.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $17,223,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 235,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

