Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,608. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

