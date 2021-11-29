Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,666,844. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.04. The company has a market capitalization of $942.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock worth $628,971,546. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.