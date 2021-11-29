Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $220,348,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,530,000 after buying an additional 1,499,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,322.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,376,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,940,000 after buying an additional 1,336,460 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.59 on Monday, hitting $396.79. 629,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,345,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $294.78 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

