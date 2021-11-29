Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

CarMax stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.30. 4,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.