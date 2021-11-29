Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after buying an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $45.69. 455,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,118,262. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $373.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

