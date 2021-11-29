Coastal Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Coastal Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 106.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up 24.8% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,155,421. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $341.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.48. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of -177.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.50.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

