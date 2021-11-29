Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Code Chain New Continent worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCNC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Code Chain New Continent in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

CCNC stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43. Code Chain New Continent Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

