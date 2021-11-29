Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Update

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 147.2% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coffee by 68.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coffee by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.