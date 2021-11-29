Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Down 67.6% in November

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $78.79 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGEAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.