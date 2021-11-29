Cohen Klingenstein LLC Acquires Shares of 12,100 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

